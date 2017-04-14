Madame President
Helene Cooper on how Liberia’s women banded together to elect Africa’s first female president.
Listen to Episode No. 144 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Helene Cooper discusses her new biography of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Madame President.
