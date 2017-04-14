 Helene Cooper on Africa’s first female president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

How Liberia’s Women Banded Together to Elect Africa’s First Female President

How Liberia’s Women Banded Together to Elect Africa’s First Female President

Slate
Live at Politics and Prose
Today's best authors.
April 14 2017 7:36 AM

Madame President

Helene Cooper on how Liberia’s women banded together to elect Africa’s first female president.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 144 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Helene Cooper discusses her new biography of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Madame President.

Advertisement

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com
Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.