 Dr. Willie Parker on his new book, Life’s Work.

How One Doctor Reconciled His Faith With a Woman’s Right to Choose

April 21 2017 10:38 AM

The Moral Argument for Choice

Dr. Willie Parker explains how his Christian faith lead to his belief in a woman’s right to choose.

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Dr. Willie Parker discusses his new memoir, Life’s Work: A Moral Argument for Choice.

