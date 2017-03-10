 Timothy Snyder compares 20th-century Europe to contemporary America and offers advice on resisting totalitarianism.

Live at Politics and Prose
March 10 2017 7:13 AM

Resisting Tyranny: Learning From 20th-Century Europe

Timothy Snyder compares totalitarian Europe to contemporary America in his new book, On Tyranny.

Listen to Episode No. 139 of Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Timothy Snyder discusses his new book On Tyranny.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

