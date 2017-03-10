Timothy Snyder compares 20th-century Europe to contemporary America and offers advice on resisting totalitarianism.

Resisting Tyranny: Learning From 20th-Century Europe
Timothy Snyder compares totalitarian Europe to contemporary America in his new book, On Tyranny.
Listen to Episode No. 139 of Live at Politics and Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Timothy Snyder discusses his new book On Tyranny.
