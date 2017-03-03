Scott Michelman, Nithya Nathan-Pineau, and Faiza Patel Discuss the State of Immigration in America

Listen to Episode No. 138 of Live at Politics and Prose:

Scott Michelman, Nithya Nathan-Pineau, and Faiza Patel discuss immigration with Politics and Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine.

Live at Politics and Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

