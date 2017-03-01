Roxane Gay and Viet Thanh Nguyen discuss race, gender, and writing.

Listen to Episode No. 137 of Live at Politics & Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Roxane Gay and Viet Thanh Nguyen talk about their new books, Difficult Women and The Refugees.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

