Roxane Gay and Viet Thanh Nguyen Discuss Race, Gender, and Writing

Live at Politics & Prose
March 1 2017 11:54 AM

Roxane Gay and Viet Thanh Nguyen on Race, Gender, and Writing in 2017

The literary luminaries share a conversation in support of their books Difficult Women and The Refugees.

Listen to Episode No. 137 of Live at Politics & Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Roxane Gay and Viet Thanh Nguyen talk about their new books, Difficult Women and The Refugees.

