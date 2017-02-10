Jill Jonnes on Trees as Urban Citizens

Trees as Urban Citizens
Author Jill Jonnes explores the relationship between trees and the American city.
Listen to Episode No. 136 of Live at Politics & Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Jill Jonnes talks about her new book, Urban Forests.
