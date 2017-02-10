 Jill Jonnes discusses trees in cities in her book Urban Forests.

Jill Jonnes on Trees as Urban Citizens

Jill Jonnes on Trees as Urban Citizens

Slate
Live at Politics & Prose
Today's best authors.
Feb. 10 2017 7:04 AM

Trees as Urban Citizens

Author Jill Jonnes explores the relationship between trees and the American city.

1400x1400_SLATEPLUS_PoliticsProse

Listen to Episode No. 136 of Live at Politics & Prose:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownload Play in another tab
Slate Plus members: Get your ad-free podcast feed.

Advertisement

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Jill Jonnes talks about her new book, Urban Forests.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: politicsprose@gmail.com
Twitter: @Politics_Prose

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.