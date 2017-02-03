 April Ryan discusses lessons from black mothers in her book At Mama’s Knee.

April Ryan Discusses Lessons From Black Mothers in Her Book At Mama’s Knee

Feb. 3 2017 11:24 AM

Lessons From Black Mothers

White House correspondent April Ryan compiles warnings and wisdom in her book At Mama’s Knee.

Listen to Episode No. 135 of Live at Politics & Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, April Ryan talks about her new book, At Mama’s Knee.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.