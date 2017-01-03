 Live at Politics & Prose’s best of 2016.

Politics & Prose’s Best of 2016: Trevor Noah, Yaa Gyasi, and Siddartha Mukherjee

Live at Politics & Prose
Today's best authors.
Jan. 3 2017 1:59 PM

Politics & Prose’s Best of 2016

Trevor Noah, Yaa Gyasi, and Siddartha Mukherjee discuss their acclaimed works in this compilation.

Listen to Episode No. 130 of Live at Politics & Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, a compilation of Trevor Noah (Born a Crime), Yaa Gyasi (Homegoing), and Siddartha Mukherjee (The Gene) discussing their respective books in 2016.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.