Politics & Prose’s Best of 2016
Trevor Noah, Yaa Gyasi, and Siddartha Mukherjee discuss their acclaimed works in this compilation.
Listen to Episode No. 130 of Live at Politics & Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, a compilation of Trevor Noah (Born a Crime), Yaa Gyasi (Homegoing), and Siddartha Mukherjee (The Gene) discussing their respective books in 2016.
Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.