Feminism in the Trump Era

The State of Women’s Rights
Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister discuss feminism with Politics & Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine.
Listen to Episode No. 134 of Live at Politics & Prose:
On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister give a Teach-In about the state of women’s rights.
Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.