 Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister discuss feminism.

Feminism in the Trump Era

Live at Politics & Prose
Jan. 31 2017 4:56 PM

The State of Women’s Rights

Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister discuss feminism with Politics & Prose co-owner Lissa Muscatine.

Listen to Episode No. 134 of Live at Politics & Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister give a Teach-In about the state of women’s rights.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.