Feminism in the Trump Era

Listen to Episode No. 134 of Live at Politics & Prose:

Advertisement



On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Fatima Goss Gaves, Jennifer Klein, and Rebecca Traister give a Teach-In about the state of women’s rights.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.