 Thomas Friedman discusses his new book, Thank You for Being Late.

Thomas Friedman Discusses His New Book, Thank You for Being Late

Thomas Friedman Discusses His New Book, Thank You for Being Late

Slate
Live at Politics & Prose
Today's best authors.
Dec. 27 2016 1:10 PM

The Optimist’s Guide to a Rapidly Changing World

New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman takes a light approach to the age of accelerations in his new book, Thank You for Being Late.

611449672-thomas-friedman-speaks-onstage-at-the-fireside-with-the
Thomas Friedman speaks on Sept. 29 in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York

Listen to Episode No. 129 of Live at Politics & Prose:

Subscribe in iTunes ∙ RSS feed ∙ Download Play in another tab

Advertisement

On this episode of Live at Politics & Prose, Thomas Friedman talks about his new book, Thank You for Being Late.

Live at Politics & Prose will appear every Friday in the Slate Daily Podcast and its own feed.

Email: politicsprose@gmail.com
Twitter: @Politics_Prose

Check out other Panoply podcasts at itunes.com/panoply.

Production by Michael A. Kowaleski.