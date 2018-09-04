 John McWhorter on the English color words.

The Peculiarly Universal Order of Color Words

Sept. 4 2018 11:03 AM

A Riot of Color

Our word for red predates our word for blue—and that’s true for almost every language!

John McWhorter on the peculiarly universal order of color words: almost all languages acquire their color words in the same order.

