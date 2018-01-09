 John McWhorter on nigger versus nigga.

There Are Two N-Words

Jan. 9 2018 11:32 AM

There Are Two N-Words

Like gangster and gangsta, nigger and nigga have become two distinct words.

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 126:

On a recent episode of Jeopardy, contestant Nick Spicher was deemed to have offered a wrong answer when he said “Gangster’s Paradise” rather than “Gangsta’s Paradise.” John McWhorter argues that, like gangster and gangsta, nigger and nigga are two distinct words.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.