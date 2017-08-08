 John McWhorter talks to Wil Meya about reviving Native American languages.

New Life for Dying Languages

Aug. 8 2017 2:31 PM

The Language Conservancy’s Wil Meya discusses the effort to revive Native American languages.

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 115:

The Language Conservancy is dedicated to protecting endangered Native American languages. John McWhorter talks with CEO Wil Meya about how the organization fights language loss.

 You’ll find every Lexicon Valley episode at Slate.com/lexiconvalley, or in the player below:

Send your thoughts about the show to lexiconvalley@slate.com.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.