Is There a Jewish Way of Talking?

 John McWhorter and the hosts of Unorthodox on Jewish communication style.

June 13 2017 1:36 PM

Interrupting the hosts of Unorthodox to discuss hallmarks and stereotypes of Jewish communication style.

Listen to Lexicon Valley Episode No. 111:

John McWhorter interrupts the hosts of the Tablet podcast Unorthodox to discuss hallmarks and stereotypes of Jewish communication style.

Podcast production by Mike Vuolo.