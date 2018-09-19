Big Tech Broke the Media. Can Its Billionaire CEOs Save It?

Tech Barons Are the New Media Barons
A conversation with the Washington Post’s media columnist about the billionaires buying news organizations—including her own.
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about a literal moonshot. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has announced the first private customer who is signed up for a trip around Earth’s moon, possibly as early as 2023. He’ll be bringing along some surprising passengers. Meanwhile, the Justice Department is investigating Musk’s other company, Tesla, over an ill-advised tweet. Next, Will and April discuss a new Twitter feature that brings back the classic reverse-chronological timeline.
The hosts are then joined by Margaret Sullivan, the media columnist for the Washington Post and former public editor of the New York Times. They’ll talk to her about the trend of tech barons buying media companies. That’s what Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff did this past weekend with his $190 million purchase of Time magazine. Sullivan knows a bit about tech titans buying media companies—her employer, the Washington Post, was bought by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in 2013, and she worked for Warren Buffett at the Buffalo News. We’ll talk to her about what this sale might mean for the future of Time, and the growing entanglements between big tech and journalism.
Update: After this podcast taping, it was announced that Ian Buruma is out as editor of the New York Review of Books.
