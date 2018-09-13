Apple’s New Gadgets Are More Interesting Than They Look

 The new iPhones and Apple Watch are more interesting than they look.

Sept. 13 2018 3:11 PM

Why Apple’s New Gizmos Matter

Soaring iPhone prices, machine-learning privacy, and the life-saving potential of the Apple Watch.

The iPhone XR and the Series 4 Apple Watch.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Apple.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

We have a special bonus episode of If Then. On Wednesday afternoon, Apple held its big annual event full of new and expensive gadgets. To make sense of its announcements and distill what matters, host Will Oremus is joined by tech journalist and Slate contributor Christina Bonnington, who covers emerging technology and consumer technology. They talk about the Apple Watch’s surprising FDA approval, the iPhone’s ratcheting price scale, and how the entire iPhone lineup has completed a transformation that has been years in the making.

Stories discussed on the show:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

