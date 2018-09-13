Apple’s New Gadgets Are More Interesting Than They Look

Why Apple’s New Gizmos Matter
Soaring iPhone prices, machine-learning privacy, and the life-saving potential of the Apple Watch.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
We have a special bonus episode of If Then. On Wednesday afternoon, Apple held its big annual event full of new and expensive gadgets. To make sense of its announcements and distill what matters, host Will Oremus is joined by tech journalist and Slate contributor Christina Bonnington, who covers emerging technology and consumer technology. They talk about the Apple Watch’s surprising FDA approval, the iPhone’s ratcheting price scale, and how the entire iPhone lineup has completed a transformation that has been years in the making.
Stories discussed on the show:
- Slate: The Most Exciting Thing Apple Announced on Wednesday Wasn’t a New iPhone
- Slate: Why Apple’s Not Giving Us Another Small iPhone Anytime Soon
- Slate: How Apple Normalized the $1,000 iPhone
- Slate: Everything We Know About the Three New iPhones
- Slate: Apple’s Devices Are Increasingly Trapping Us in Our Own Personal Clouds
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
