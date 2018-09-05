How Spotify and Apple Music Are Giving Music Labels More Power Over Artists

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock, Pandora, Spotify, Apple, SoundCloud, and Tidal.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser are joined once again by their Slate colleague Mark Joseph Stern to make sense of what a Kavanaugh court might mean for the internet going forward.

Advertisement



Then, they are joined by music and technology writer David Turner, who pens the weekly newsletter Penny Fractions, which is all about the economics and culture of music streaming. They talk to him about how streaming works for artists and if there’s anything they can do to push back against the streaming giants like Spotify, Apple, and YouTube. They also talk about some of the surprising ways in which streaming is changing music itself.

13:24 - Interview with David Turner

33:57 - Don’t Close My Tabs

Stories discussed on the show:

Advertisement



Don’t Close My Tabs:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

If Then plugs: