What's Really Going on With Google's Secret China Plan

“No Results Will Be Shown”
Google’s secret project to censor search in China.
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about a new Russian hacking report—this time, targeting conservatives. And it’s been a busy news week for Facebook, with reports on massive changes to its ad targeting and a heretofore secret plan to rate the credibility of its own users.
Then, April is joined by Ryan Gallagher, a U.K.-based investigative journalist at the Intercept, where he reports on digital security and state surveillance. Earlier this month Ryan broke a story on Dragonfly, a secretive Google search engine for China that would censor certain websites banned by the Chinese government. The vast majority of Google’s employees—including founder and board member Sergey Brin—reportedly were unaware of this project until Gallagher broke the story. Now, many Googlers are livid.
19:25 - Interview with Ryan Gallagher
