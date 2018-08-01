Flying Cars Will Soar Above Cities Soon—but Will That Mean Even Less Investment in Public Transit?

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about a new study that suggests the internet might not have played the crucial role in Trump’s election victory that we previously assumed. And then—flying cars! And self-driving cars. The hosts are joined by Justin Erlich, the new VP of strategy, policy, and legal at Voyage, a self-driving vehicle company in Silicon Valley. Before that, he was head of policy for autonomous vehicles and urban aviation at Uber. The hosts discuss when these “cars” will hit the skies, what this means for investment in public transit, and how we’ll know they’ll be safe.