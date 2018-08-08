From Pizzagate to QAnon: How Fringe-Right Conspiracy Theories Hit the Mainstream

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Rick Loomis/Getty Images.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser discuss why a bunch of the big tech platforms—Facebook, YouTube, Apple—are suddenly banning the far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media empire Infowars. They also talk about the latest Wells Fargo foreclosure scandal where a computer glitch led to hundreds of wrongful foreclosures. The hosts are then joined by William Sommer, tech reporter with the Daily Beast who follows QAnon and other right-wing conspiracy theories closely. He’ll help us understand how this fringe thinking tumbled into mainstream attention.

Stories discussed on the show:

Don’t Close My Tabs:

Podcast production by Laura Flynn.

