How a Longtime Tesla Reporter Makes Sense of Elon Musk

Making Sense of Elon Musk
Tesla and SpaceX reporter Dana Hull on what drives tech’s most enigmatic CEO.
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about how Google has been tracking and storing your location—even after you’ve asked it not to. Then they review some of the disturbing security news out of DEFCON, the annual hacker conference in Las Vegas, including a demonstration in which an 11-year-old managed to hack a voting machine in minutes.
The hosts are joined by Dana Hull, a reporter for Bloomberg News, who covers the electric-car company Tesla and the space transportation company SpaceX. What those companies have in common, of course, is their CEO, the enigmatic Elon Musk. Will and April ask her what to make of Musk’s latest machinations, including his surprise bid to turn Tesla back into a private company.
Stories discussed on the show:
BuzzFeed News: An 11-Year-Old Changed the Results of Florida’s Presidential Vote at a Hacker Convention. Discuss.
Bloomberg: Hell for Elon Musk Is a Midsize Sedan
Bloomberg: Tesla Doesn’t Burn Fuel, It Burns Cash
Slate’s If Then: Interview With Mashable’s Michael Nuñez
Don’t Close My Tabs:
The Washington Post: A Small-Town Couple Left Behind a Stolen Painting Worth Over $100 Million—and a Big Mystery
Podcast production by Max Jacobs
