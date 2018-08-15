How a Longtime Tesla Reporter Makes Sense of Elon Musk

 Dana Hull, a top Tesla and SpaceX reporter, tells Slate’s If Then podcast what drives Elon Musk.

Aug. 15 2018 4:46 PM

Making Sense of Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX reporter Dana Hull on what drives tech’s most enigmatic CEO.

Elon Musk
Elon Musk in Hawthorne, California, on July 22.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about how Google has been tracking and storing your location—even after you’ve asked it not to. Then they review some of the disturbing security news out of DEFCON, the annual hacker conference in Las Vegas, including a demonstration in which an 11-year-old managed to hack a voting machine in minutes.

The hosts are joined by Dana Hull, a reporter for Bloomberg News, who covers the electric-car company Tesla and the space transportation company SpaceX. What those companies have in common, of course, is their CEO, the enigmatic Elon Musk. Will and April ask her what to make of Musk’s latest machinations, including his surprise bid to turn Tesla back into a private company.

Podcast production by Max Jacobs

