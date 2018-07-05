How Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Could Change the Internet

 The Supreme Court’s stance on technology, Boots Riley’s new film, and how Facebook’s news feed changes have affected Slate.

July 5 2018

The Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand the Internet

What Anthony Kennedy’s retirement could mean for online speech, privacy, and antitrust.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about why Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal isn’t going away. They also touch on some new data from their employer, Slate, that illustrates how Facebook is pulling back from the news business.

Then, the hosts are joined by their colleague Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law. They discuss some recent tech-related Supreme Court cases, and how the court’s stance toward technology and privacy could change with the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Finally, Don’t Close My Tabs, some of their favorite things on the internet this week.

Stories discussed on the show:

CNN: Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica Scandal Draws Growing Federal Scrutiny

Slate: A Quiz App Exposed 120 Million People’s Facebook Data—and Cambridge Analytica Had Nothing to Do With It

Slate: What Facebook Admitted and Omitted in Its 747 Pages of Answers for Congress

Wall Street Journal: Tech’s ‘Dirty Secret’: The App Developers Sifting Through Your Gmail

Slate: The Great Facebook Crash

Slate: A New Lochner Era

Slate: If Then Podcast: What Keeps Facebook Up at Night: Interview With Adam Mosseri

Don’t Close My Tabs

Real Life Mag: Big and Slow: How can we represent the threats that are too vast to see? What if civilization itself is one of them?

Vanity Fair: Sorry to Bother You Director Boots Riley Takes a Ride Through Oakland’s Changing Landscape

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

