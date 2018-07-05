How Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Could Change the Internet

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about why Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal isn’t going away. They also touch on some new data from their employer, Slate, that illustrates how Facebook is pulling back from the news business.

Then, the hosts are joined by their colleague Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law. They discuss some recent tech-related Supreme Court cases, and how the court’s stance toward technology and privacy could change with the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Finally, Don’t Close My Tabs, some of their favorite things on the internet this week.

Stories discussed on the show:

Slate: If Then Podcast: What Keeps Facebook Up at Night: Interview With Adam Mosseri

Don’t Close My Tabs

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

If Then plugs: