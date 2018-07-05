How Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement Could Change the Internet

The Supreme Court Doesn’t Understand the Internet
What Anthony Kennedy’s retirement could mean for online speech, privacy, and antitrust.
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about why Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal isn’t going away. They also touch on some new data from their employer, Slate, that illustrates how Facebook is pulling back from the news business.
Then, the hosts are joined by their colleague Mark Joseph Stern, who covers courts and the law. They discuss some recent tech-related Supreme Court cases, and how the court’s stance toward technology and privacy could change with the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. Finally, Don’t Close My Tabs, some of their favorite things on the internet this week.
Stories discussed on the show:
Slate: A Quiz App Exposed 120 Million People’s Facebook Data—and Cambridge Analytica Had Nothing to Do With It
Wall Street Journal: Tech’s ‘Dirty Secret’: The App Developers Sifting Through Your Gmail
Slate: The Great Facebook Crash
Slate: A New Lochner Era
Slate: If Then Podcast: What Keeps Facebook Up at Night: Interview With Adam Mosseri
Don’t Close My Tabs
Real Life Mag: Big and Slow: How can we represent the threats that are too vast to see? What if civilization itself is one of them?
Vanity Fair: Sorry to Bother You Director Boots Riley Takes a Ride Through Oakland’s Changing Landscape
