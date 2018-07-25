The Press Has to Debunk “Fake News.” That Helps It Spread.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about what’s happening with the proposed $3.9 billion merger between Sinclair—the largest TV-station owner in the country, which also happens to have an overt tilt in favor of Donald Trump—and Tribune Media. Thanks to an unexpected announcement from the FCC last week, that merger may be doomed.

The hosts are also joined by Claire Wardle, the executive director of First Draft, a nonprofit news-literacy and fact-checking outfit based at Harvard University. Wardle works hands-on with journalists and newsrooms around the world to find and responsibly debunk disinformation. They talk to Wardle about what we should be concerned about as the midterm elections approach, and how false stories spread on social media to confuse readers, disenfranchise voters, or incite violence—even without Russian agents working behind the scenes.

Stories discussed on the show:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

