What Gets You Banned From Twitter, According to Its Top Troll Fighter

How a Top Twitter Exec Tackles Trolls
Vijaya Gadde explains why harassers must go, but conspiracy theorists can stay.
Listen to If Then
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus is joined by guest co-host Maya Kosoff from Vanity Fair. They discuss the latest congressional dog and pony show involving the big social media platforms. They’ll get into a conversation over whether Facebook should ban the prominent conspiracy theorist Alex Jones of Infowars. Meanwhile, there’s a new owner of the title “wealthiest person in modern history.” They’ll talk about who that is and what it says about our economy.
Later, Will is joined by Vijaya Gadde, a top-level executive at Twitter, in charge of their legal, public policy, and trust and safety teams. It’s her job to fight bots, trolls, and Russian agents, all while navigating the laws of more than 100 different countries in which the site operates. They’ll talk about how that uphill battle is going these days and find out how Twitter is thinking about the balance between free speech and user safety at the highest level.
Stories discussed on the show:
Vanity Fair: Is Jeff Bezos’ Massive Wealth Becoming a Problem?
Slate: What the Latest Mueller Indictment Reveals About Guccifer 2.0, the “Lone Hacker” Who Was Really a Group of Russian Agents
