Can Tech Employees Pressure Their Companies Into Taking a Stand?

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser discuss the horrifying story that’s on everyone’s minds this week: the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant families crossing the U.S.–Mexico border. They focus on how tech’s big players—some of the most powerful companies in the world—are responding to the policy, and what we should expect from those companies and their leaders in the face of a humanitarian emergency.

The hosts also discuss the fallout from AT&T’s merger with Time Warner. Both Disney and now Comcast want to buy Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. And as always, Don’t Close My Tabs: some of the most interesting stories from the web this week.

A quick update to Will’s tab, in which he discussed Verizon’s announcement that it would stop sharing customers’ real-time location data with third parties: As of Wednesday, the other three major carriers have all announced that they will do the same.

Stories discussed on the show:

Don’t Close My Tabs

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

