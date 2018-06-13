Why the Gig Economy Has Mostly Benefited Computer Programmers

Not Getting By in the Gig Economy
Author Sarah Kessler explains how the “future of work” has helped computer programmers—and failed those who need it most.
On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus is joined by guest co-host Maya Kosoff from Vanity Fair. They discuss the electric scooters that are suddenly wreaking havoc on city streets—and why Silicon Valley venture capitalists are swooning over them. They also discuss the layoffs at Tesla and what they might mean for the electric car company and its workers.
Later, Will is joined by journalist Sarah Kessler of Quartz. Her new book is called Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, and it looks at the so-called gig economy from the human side. She talked to people around the country who are trying to make ends meet on services like Uber, Amazon Turk, and TaskRabbit.
On Tabs this week, the hosts discuss Palmer Luckey’s proposed surveillance border wall, and why you probably shouldn’t let foreign governments help you cool down your computer.
Stories discussed on the show:
Vanity Fair: “I Have Never Seen Revenue Grow This Fast”: Could a Scooter Start-Up Really be Worth $1 Billion?
The Atlantic: Electric Scooter Charger Culture Is Out of Control
Slate: Day 1 of a Worse Internet
Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work by Sarah Kessler
Don’t Close My Tabs
