Naomi Klein Went to Puerto Rico—and Stumbled on “Crypto Island”

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images, Cole Bennetts/Getty Images.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below, or get the show via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about how Microsoft is buying GitHub, how Google is ending its Pentagon contract, and all the news from Apple’s developer conference on Monday—including the company’s effort to engineer a less addictive iPhone.

Advertisement



April is joined by journalist, author, and activist Naomi Klein to discuss her new book, The Battle for Paradise , about how corporations and politicians are trying to cash in on the chance to rebuild Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria’s destructive sweep through the island last fall. Some of the people descending on the island: blockchain enthusiasts hoping to build a “Crypto Island” of their own.

On Tabs this week, the hosts discuss Silicon Valley’s relative silence on local elections and some listener mail about politicians who won’t stop texting us.

Stories discussed on the show:

Advertisement



Advertisement



New York Times: “Facebook Gave Device Makers Deep Access to Data on Users and Friends”

The Battle for Paradise: Puerto Rico Takes on the Disaster Capitalists, by Naomi Klein

Advertisement



Don’t Close My Tabs

Listener mail!

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

If Then plugs: