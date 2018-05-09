A Professor Who Builds Self-Driving Cars Says Human Drivers Are Still Safer

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about the hedge fund that’s gutting the newsrooms of local newspapers across the country—and racking up huge profits. They also discuss the futuristic news out of Google’s annual developer conference, including an A.I. that can hold a conversation and book you a dinner reservation.

Oremus is joined by professor Raj Rajkumar, a self-driving-car expert who serves as co-director of Carnegie Mellon’s autonomous-driving-research lab. They discuss the future of self-driving cars, but also how today’s technology stacks up to human drivers in terms of safety, and what’s behind the recent spate of crashes.

Stories discussed on the show:

Don’t Close My Tabs

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

