Yelp Has Been Complaining About Google for Years. People Are Finally Listening.

May 23 2018 4:19 PM

Google’s Chokehold on the Web

A Yelp executive explains his yearslong battle with the internet giant over how it ranks your search results.

On this week’s If Then, Will Oremus and April Glaser talk about a privacy invasion that’s arguably scarier than Cambridge Analytica, and why it’s not getting nearly the same amount of attention. It involves your cellphone and its ability to track where you are at all times.

The hosts are then joined by Luther Lowe, the senior VP of public policy for Yelp, a company that has had some major beef with Google’s allegedly anti-competitive behavior. They’ll talk about how Google got so big, and whether federal regulators might start taking action.

Stories discussed on the show:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

