Facebook Could Use Its Data to Improve Black Lives—and Should

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about trouble at Tesla: The company has suspended production of the Model 3, the car that will make or break its business. The hosts also dig into the news about the real estate site Zillow, which is expanding its business in a surprising new way—and why its stock is tumbling.

The hosts are also joined by Yeshimabeit Milner, founder and executive director of Data for Black Lives. You might’ve seen her piece earlier this month on Medium titled “An Open Letter to Facebook From the Data for Black Lives Movement: Give Black researchers, data scientists and Black communities access to our data.” They talk to her about what questions she has for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg following his two congressional hearings last week in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data spill and everything else the company has been grappling with over the past couple years.

Stories discussed on the show:

