The Surprising Controversy Behind a Law to Fight Online Sex Trafficking

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about a somewhat surprising speech from the antitrust chief of Trump’s Department of Justice. They bring you up to date on a big new data-privacy bill in Congress, and Mike Nuñez, a journalist for Mashable, joins the show to discuss how his reporting on alleged liberal bias at Facebook has sparked a somewhat bizarre congressional inquiry.

The hosts are also joined by Mary Anne Franks, a professor of law at the University of Miami School of Law, where she teaches criminal law, First Amendment law, and technology policy. They speak about the massively important Communications Decency Act, which was just amended to allow victims of sex trafficking to sue websites that knowingly facilitate it.

And as always, Don’t Close My Tabs, the Sean Hannity–Jeff Bezos edition.

Time stamps:

1:40: News: DOJ antitrust speech and new data-privacy bill

11:13: Diamond and Silk on Capitol Hill: Interview with Mashable’s Michael Nuñez

22:14: Interview: Professor Mary Anne Franks on amending the CDA to fight sex trafficking

Stories discussed on the show:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

