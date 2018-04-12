What Mark Zuckerberg Didn’t Want to Share With Congress

What Mark Zuckerberg Didn’t Want to Share
Facebook’s CEO played dumb with Congress. It could come back to bite him.
Will Congress let Mark Zuckerberg get away with undersharing? On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus break down the Facebook chief’s trip to Washington to testify before Congress on the Cambridge Analytica scandal. They review the most amusing and revealing moments from his 10-hour testimony.
The hosts also analyze Zuckerberg’s evasion strategy and discuss whether members of Congress were buying it. And they look ahead to what regulation might be brewing that could affect Facebook and other internet companies. Finally, Don’t Close My Tabs: their picks for the best stories and Twitter threads on the web this week.
Stories discussed on the show:
- Slate: “Some Facebook Users Let Cambridge Analytica Look at Their Private Messages”
- Slate: “The Senate Fought Mark Zuckerberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Won”
- Slate: “Watch Zuckerberg Struggle to Answer Sharp, Uncomfortable Questions About Peter Thiel’s Creepy Company”
- Slate: “Republicans Couldn’t Stop Thanking Mark Zuckerberg for His Contribution to Capitalism”
- Slate: “The Six Most Interesting Things on the Notes Mark Zuckerberg Accidentally Left for Anyone to See”
- Slate: “The Five Most Dishonest Answers Mark Zuckerberg Gave to Congress”
- Slate: “The Congressman Running the Zuckerberg Hearing Represents a District That Gave Facebook Tax Breaks to Build Data Centers”
- Slate: “Facebook Collects Data on Non-Facebook Users. If They Want to Delete It They Have to Sign Up.”
Don’t Close My Tabs
- Bloomberg: “Tesla Workers Claim Racial Bias and Abuse at Electric Car Factory”
- Twitter: @Max_Fisher
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
If Then plugs:
