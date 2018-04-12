 Slate’s If Then podcast on how Mark Zuckerberg sidestepped Congress’ questions about Facebook’s shady data collection.

What Mark Zuckerberg Didn’t Want to Share With Congress

Slate
If Then
Decoding the Logic of Silicon Valley
April 12 2018 8:12 PM

Facebook’s CEO played dumb with Congress. It could come back to bite him.

Will Congress let Mark Zuckerberg get away with undersharing? On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus break down the Facebook chief’s trip to Washington to testify before Congress on the Cambridge Analytica scandal. They review the most amusing and revealing moments from his 10-hour testimony.

The hosts also analyze Zuckerberg’s evasion strategy and discuss whether members of Congress were buying it. And they look ahead to what regulation might be brewing that could affect Facebook and other internet companies. Finally, Don’t Close My Tabs: their picks for the best stories and Twitter threads on the web this week.

Stories discussed on the show:

Don’t Close My Tabs

