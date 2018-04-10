What Republican and Democratic Congress Members Want to Ask Mark Zuckerberg

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus bring us an early-week show in anticipation of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, which also means we will have a show recapping the hearings later this week. The hosts speak with members of Congress from both sides of the aisle who will be questioning Zuckerberg on Wednesday at his second hearing in Congress this week. They speak with Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Ryan Costello and two democratic congressmen from California, Jerry McNerney and Raul Ruiz. Each of these politicians is on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will be questioning Mark Zuckerberg after his first round of questioning from the Senate.