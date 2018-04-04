The Man in Charge of Alexa Thinks Users’ Privacy Concerns Are Off Base

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss the outrage at the largest TV-station owner in the country—Sinclair Broadcasting—after the media conglomerate forced its local-news anchors to read a script that echoes Trumpian talking points. They also unpack Trump’s beef about Jeff Bezos owning what he calls the #AmazonWashingtonPost. Meanwhile, music streaming site Spotify went public this week in a totally new kind of way. The hosts take a look at its unorthodox move and what it means for the company’s future.

Will is joined by Al Lindsay, vice president of Alexa Engine Software at Amazon, to talk about how Alexa works, what privacy concerns it raises, and why it started scaring the bejesus out of people a few weeks ago by emitting peals of creepy laughter for no apparent reason.

