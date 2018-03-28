How Cambridge Analytica Gamed Our Neuroses for Trump

Facebook’s Deepwater Horizon
Inside the data leak that let Cambridge Analytica game our neuroses for Donald Trump.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus dissect the latest fallout from the Facebook Cambridge Analytica scandal, wherein the profile data of more than 50 million Facebook users was obtained and allegedly used by Donald Trump’s online voter-targeting firm. The hosts go deep into some of the subplots of that scandal and what it means for Facebook, elections, and your privacy. They’ll also discuss the death of a pedestrian in Arizona at the hands of an Uber self-driving car, and what that means for the future of autonomous vehicles. Finally, a tech story that has gotten less attention than it probably deserves: a change in the law that governs whether websites are liable for what their users say.
Will and April are joined by David Carroll, a professor at Parsons School of Design at the New School, who focuses on political campaigns and data targeting. He’s suing Cambridge Analytica in the U.K. to find out what the company did with his data, and where it went. The hosts talk with him about the mechanics of how campaigns use voters’ persona data to win elections.
