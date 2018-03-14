The Head of Facebook’s News Feed Explains What Keeps Him up at Night

What Keeps Facebook up at Night
The head of Facebook’s news feed on Myanmar’s deadly crisis, the challenge of local news, and the downsides of transparency.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss Elon Musk’s plan to … colonize Mars? They explain how sanctuary cities may unwittingly be sharing data with ICE through police surveillance tech. And Facebook VP Adam Mosseri, head of the news feed, joins the show for a wide-ranging interview. He explains how his team thinks about its responsibility to inform the public and how they tackle complex problems ranging from fake news in the United States to Facebook-fueled hate campaigns in Myanmar.
CNBC: Elon Musk, Speaking at SXSW, Projects Mars Spaceship Will Be Ready for Short Trips by First Half of 2019
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
