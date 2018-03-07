Meet the DIY Gun-Maker Who Says “Gun Control Is a Fantasy”

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus try to make sense of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s rare honest assessment of his company’s shortfalls, and what new state regulations mean for self-driving cars and trucks. Cody Wilson, the man behind the first 3-D–printed gun, joins the hosts to talk about his vision of a “WikiLeaks for guns” and why he thinks gun control is no longer possible. And as always, Don’t Close My Tabs: This week Will looks at the “deepfakes” video phenomenon and April discusses former Trump aide Sam Nunberg’s email inbox exhaustion.