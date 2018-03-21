David Daley Breaks Down the Map-Making Tech Behind Gerrymandering Today

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus take a deep look into gerrymandering and the highly specialized mapping technology that has allowed political parties—especially the GOP since 2010—to drastically change the way political districts are drawn and controlled. The hosts are joined by David Daley, a senior fellow at FairVote and the author of Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy. This interview was recorded on March 13, so no news or tabs this week, but we’ll be back to our regular schedule next week.