David Daley Breaks Down the Map-Making Tech Behind Gerrymandering Today

The Tech That Draws Your District
An expert on gerrymandering explains the tech behind the map-making that helped the GOP take control of Congress.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus take a deep look into gerrymandering and the highly specialized mapping technology that has allowed political parties—especially the GOP since 2010—to drastically change the way political districts are drawn and controlled. The hosts are joined by David Daley, a senior fellow at FairVote and the author of Ratf**ked: The True Story Behind the Secret Plan to Steal America’s Democracy. This interview was recorded on March 13, so no news or tabs this week, but we’ll be back to our regular schedule next week.
Stories discussed on the show:
- The New York Times: Kennedy’s Vote Is in Play on Voting Maps Warped by Politics
- The Wall Street Journal: The GOP Targets State Legislatures
- New York: The House the GOP Built: How Republicans Used Soft Money, Big Data, and High-Tech Mapping to Take Control of Congress and Increase Partisanship
- New Yorker: Drawing the Line: How Redistricting Turned America From Blue to Red
- Atlantic: Has the Tide Turned Against Partisan Gerrymandering?
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
If Then plugs:
You can get updates about what’s coming up next by following us on Twitter @ifthenpod. You can follow Will @WillOremus and April @Aprilaser. If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.
If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.