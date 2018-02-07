A National Security Expert Explains the Deep Hypocrisy Behind the Nunes Memo

FISA and Fury
National security expert Marcy Wheeler explains the hypocrisy behind the Nunes memo.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about a new anti-tech lobbying group formed by former employees of Facebook and Google. They update us on Waymo v. Uber, the trial that could chart the course for our self-driving future. And they’re joined by Marcy Wheeler, an independent journalist and longtime expert on national security and civil liberties, to re-examine FISA and mass surveillance in the wake of the Nunes memo.
Stories discussed on the show:
HuffPost: The Nunes-Ryan Civil Liberties Sham
Don’t Close My Tabs:
New York Times: Making a Crypto Utopia in Puerto Rico
New York Times: A Driver’s Suicide Reveals the Dark Side of the Gig Economy
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
If Then plugs:
You can get updates about what’s coming up next by following us on Twitter @ifthenpod. You can follow Will @WillOremus and April @Aprilaser. If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.
If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.