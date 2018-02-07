A National Security Expert Explains the Deep Hypocrisy Behind the Nunes Memo

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about a new anti-tech lobbying group formed by former employees of Facebook and Google. They update us on Waymo v. Uber, the trial that could chart the course for our self-driving future. And they’re joined by Marcy Wheeler, an independent journalist and longtime expert on national security and civil liberties, to re-examine FISA and mass surveillance in the wake of the Nunes memo.

Advertisement



Stories discussed on the show:

New York Times: Early Facebook and Google Employees Form Coalition to Fight What They Built

Advertisement



Don’t Close My Tabs:

New York Times: Making a Crypto Utopia in Puerto Rico

New York Times: A Driver’s Suicide Reveals the Dark Side of the Gig Economy

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

If Then plugs: