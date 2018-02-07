 Slate’s If Then on Waymo v. Uber, the emerging anti-tech lobby, and the GOP’s hypocrisy on mass surveillance.

A National Security Expert Explains the Deep Hypocrisy Behind the Nunes Memo

National security expert Marcy Wheeler explains the hypocrisy behind the Nunes memo.

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about a new anti-tech lobbying group formed by former employees of Facebook and Google. They update us on Waymo v. Uber, the trial that could chart the course for our self-driving future. And they’re joined by Marcy Wheeler, an independent journalist and longtime expert on national security and civil liberties, to re-examine FISA and mass surveillance in the wake of the Nunes memo.

Stories discussed on the show:

Verge: The Battle of the Damning Emails Begins With Waymo v. Uber Opening Statements

New York Times: Early Facebook and Google Employees Form Coalition to Fight What They Built

Vice: All the Key Details Republicans Left Out of Their Famous Memo

HuffPost: The Nunes-Ryan Civil Liberties Sham

Don’t Close My Tabs:

New York Times: Making a Crypto Utopia in Puerto Rico

New York Times: A Driver’s Suicide Reveals the Dark Side of the Gig Economy

