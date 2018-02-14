The Inventor of the Facebook Like Button Says We’re in a “Distraction Crisis”

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus lament the anticlimactic end to Waymo and Uber’s court drama, explain why teens are pissed at Snapchat, and examine John Perry Barlow’s contributions to the internet we know today. The hosts are joined by Justin Rosenstein, co-founder of Asana and the former Facebooker behind the like button, to talk about the distraction crisis and whether Silicon Valley can solve a problem it created.