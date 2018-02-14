The Inventor of the Facebook Like Button Says We’re in a “Distraction Crisis”

Like Is Too Simple an Emotion
The inventor of Facebook’s iconic button reflects on technology’s unintended consequences.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus lament the anticlimactic end to Waymo and Uber’s court drama, explain why teens are pissed at Snapchat, and examine John Perry Barlow’s contributions to the internet we know today. The hosts are joined by Justin Rosenstein, co-founder of Asana and the former Facebooker behind the like button, to talk about the distraction crisis and whether Silicon Valley can solve a problem it created.
Stories discussed on the show:
- New York Times: Early Facebook and Google Employees Form Coalition to Fight What They Built
- Slate: John Perry Barlow Gave Internet Activists Only Half of the Mission They Need
- Slate: Google and Uber Went to War Over Almost Nothing Because They Think the Race for Self-Driving Cars Is About Everything
- Slate: The Kids Are Right: The Snapchat Redesign Is A Mess
- Slate: Silicon Valley Needs to Face Its Demons. This Bougie Retreat Center Run by an Ex-Googler Isn’t the Place to Do It.
