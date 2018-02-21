Russia Essentially Ran a Perfect Marketing Campaign

How Russian Trolls Went Local
A deep dive into how Russia gamed Facebook.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus dig into special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s recent indictment of 13 Russian nationals and three Russian companies for their role in tampering with the 2016 election. Jonathan Albright from the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University joins the hosts to offer his take on the indictments—and the research he’s conducted that shows how the big social media companies were manipulated by Russian trolls from the Internet Research Agency at a rate far greater than those companies have claimed.
