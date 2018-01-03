 Slate’s If Then on batterygate, the gig economy, and science-fiction clichés.

How to Talk About the Future Without Sounding Like a Cliché

Jan. 3 2018 2:26 PM

Science Fiction by ABBA

If Then talks about how the new tax plan could usher in more robots, what the iPhone “batterygate” tells us about Apple, and the history of writing about the near future.

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about a key detail in the new tax plan that could have a huge effect on gig workers in the tech sector—and maybe even robots. They also discuss Apple’s “batterygate” iPhone situation: What happened, and what can we take from their unusual apology? The hosts are also joined by Slate’s Future Tense editor Torie Bosch to talk about the anthology she co-edited What Future: The Year’s Best Ideas to Reclaim, Reanimate & Reinvent Our Future.

Stories discussed on the show:

