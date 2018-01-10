At CES, Everything Is “Smart,” and Everything Is Dumb

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus are at CES, the huge trade show put on by the Consumer Technology Association in Las Vegas.

They talk about all the weird, wonderful, and unnecessary gadgets and tech they have seen so far at the convention, like the laundry-folding robots that might not be very good at folding laundry, bizarre tech for your pets, drones and self-driving cars, smart mirrors, and even a smart couch. They discuss the cybersecurity concerns surrounding Intel and how they’ve handled the situation so far, and the big battle between Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s new A.I. assistants.

