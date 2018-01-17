The Problem With Facebook’s Plan to Promote “Meaningful Interactions” 

Why Facebook and “Meaningful Interactions” Don’t Mix
A media studies professor argues that the social network’s design makes serious discussions impossible.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about the Senate’s stand on net neutrality and why Congress is set to renew a major piece of internet government mass surveillance legislation. The hosts are joined by Siva Vaidhyanathan, a professor of media studies at University of Virginia, to talk about Facebook’s big news feed changes and what they might mean for the way we read the news and talk to one another online. And on Don’t Close My Tabs: Google’s gorilla problem and “authentic” Instagram ads.
Stories discussed on the show:
Don’t Close My Tabs:
The Atlantic: The Strange Brands in Your Instagram Feed
