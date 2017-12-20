The Maker of Firefox Thinks the Open Web Isn’t a Lost Cause

The Browser Wars
If Then on Uber’s misdeeds, what the Fox-Disney deal means for net neutrality, and how Firefox and its nonprofit compete with Google’s Chrome.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk with the executive director of Mozilla about how Firefox competes with Chrome and the biggest threats to the open web. They break down the fallout from the FCC’s 3–2 vote to kill net neutrality and what it means for megamergers like Fox and Disney. And they speculate on the motivations behind Uber’s misdeeds, why Apple’s AirPods are sold out, and why the Koch brothers are trying to kill municipal broadband.
