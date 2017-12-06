Ellen Pao Knows Who Will Fix Sexism in Silicon Valley

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser talks with Ellen Pao about sexism in Silicon Valley and why the tech industry hasn’t experienced the same reckoning in this #MeToo moment. Pao discusses what gives her hope and what she’s witnessed as CEO and founder of Project Include, a nonprofit organization dedicated to diversity in tech. They also discuss her time at Reddit as interim CEO and what platforms should be doing to combat hate speech and harassment on their sites.