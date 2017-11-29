Trump Is Tackling Monopolies. Is Silicon Valley Next?

Antitrust Superstar
If Then examines the Trump administration’s tough stance on monopolies and what it might mean for tech giants.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss how bots messed up the net neutrality comment process and whether that gives advocates a last chance to preserve an open internet. They also examine YouTube’s ongoing problems with disturbing videos involving children and why its moderation algorithms don’t work. Then the hosts speak with Lina Kahn, legal policy director of the Open Markets Institute and a fellow at Yale Law School, about AT&T’s now-troubled attempt to merge with Time Warner, and the DoJ’s unusual antitrust challenge. Finally, in Don’t Close My Tabs April and Will offer their picks for the best tech stories on the web this week.
Stories discussed on the show:
- Slate: Comcast Wants You to Think It Supports Net Neutrality While It Pushes for Net Neutrality to be Destroyed
- Slate: How to Save Net Neutrality Before It’s Destroyed
- Vice: YouTube Kills Ads on 50,000 Channels as Advertisers Flee Over Disturbing Child Content
- Slate: Why Facebook Broke Its Promise to Stop Allowing Racist Housing Ads
- New York Times: Amazon Bites Off Even More Monopoly Power
If Then’s “Don’t Close My Tabs” recommendations:
- New York magazine: Tumblr Founder David Karp Is Stepping Down
- Stanford Politics: How Peter Thiel and the Stanford Review Built a Silicon Valley Empire
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
If Then plugs:
You can get updates about what’s coming up next by following us on Twitter @ifthenpod. You can follow Will @WillOremus and April @Aprilaser. If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.
If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.