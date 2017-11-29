Trump Is Tackling Monopolies. Is Silicon Valley Next?

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus discuss how bots messed up the net neutrality comment process and whether that gives advocates a last chance to preserve an open internet. They also examine YouTube’s ongoing problems with disturbing videos involving children and why its moderation algorithms don’t work. Then the hosts speak with Lina Kahn, legal policy director of the Open Markets Institute and a fellow at Yale Law School, about AT&T’s now-troubled attempt to merge with Time Warner, and the DoJ’s unusual antitrust challenge. Finally, in Don’t Close My Tabs April and Will offer their picks for the best tech stories on the web this week.