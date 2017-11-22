The Internet Is Infested With Fake Shopping Websites. Happy Black Friday.

Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about changes to net neutrality that were announced this week. They also discuss whether the digital media bubble is real, and April tells us how living with a robot is going. We also have a Black Friday special for you: The hosts talk with Brian Krebs, an expert on cybercrime, about everything retailers and consumers should know before the big day.

And lastly, in “Don’t Close My Tabs,” April and Will’s picks for the best on the web this week.

Other items discussed in the show:

If Then “Don’t Close My Tabs” recommendations:

Podcast production by Max Jacobs.

If Then plugs: