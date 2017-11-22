The Internet Is Infested With Fake Shopping Websites. Happy Black Friday.

Hack Friday
If Then breaks down news of a digital media crash, the death of net neutrality, and how to stay safe when shopping online.
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about changes to net neutrality that were announced this week. They also discuss whether the digital media bubble is real, and April tells us how living with a robot is going. We also have a Black Friday special for you: The hosts talk with Brian Krebs, an expert on cybercrime, about everything retailers and consumers should know before the big day.
And lastly, in “Don’t Close My Tabs,” April and Will’s picks for the best on the web this week.
Other items discussed in the show:
- Talking Points Memo: “There’s a Digital Media Crash. But No One Will Say It.”
- Slate: “The FCC Is Officially About to Repeal Net Neutrality. Is the Internet as We Know It Over?”
- Wall Street Journal: “How the FCC Can Save the Open Internet”
- Slate: “It’s Time for Online Media to Pivot From Advertising”
If Then “Don’t Close My Tabs” recommendations:
- Daily Beast: “CEO of HQ, the Hottest App Going: If You Run This Profile, We’ll Fire Our Host”
- The Atlantic: “The Making of an American Nazi”
