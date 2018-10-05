Nate Silver on Kavanaugh’s Political Impact and Trump’s 2020 Odds

I Have to Ask: The Nate Silver Edition
The editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.com on the state of the midterm elections.
Listen to I Have to Ask via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Nate Silver is the editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.com. He sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss what effect the Kavanuagh controversy has had on the 2018 elections, the odds of Trump getting re-elected in 2020, and the political choices facing the Democratic Party.
Advertisement
Email: ask@slate.com
Twitter: @IHaveToAskPod
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.