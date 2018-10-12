How to Understand the New, Terrifying Report on Climate Change

I Have to Ask: The Coral Davenport Edition
The New York Times environmental reporter on how to understand the terrifying new report on climate change.
Coral Davenport covers energy and the environment for the New York Times. She sits down with Isaac Chotiner to discuss how we should read the U.N.’s terrifying new report on climate change, what other countries are doing to prevent the impending crisis, and the changing rhetoric of those opposed to taking action against climate change.
